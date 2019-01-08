Government Slammed For Forcing Contaminated Blood Widow Into Financial Ruin Days After Husband’s Death

The government has come under fire for its treatment of widows of the NHS contaminated blood scandal as a delay in death payments has left one bereaved woman penniless and facing homelessness. Shortly before Christmas, Su Gorman held Steve Dymond’s hand as his life slipped away in hospital. The Kent woman had cared for her husband through decades of ill health after he contracted the liver-wasting virus hepatitis C through treatment with contaminated NHS blood products. She had sacrificed her own career to do so. Now the widow has been left in financial turmoil due to a row over paperwork related to her husband’s death and support payments he received.

Tainted Blood Contaminated blood victim Steve Dymond, who died aged 62, and his wife Su Gorman

Without a death certificate, which will be delayed for weeks, she is unable to start the process of claiming a discretionary £10,000 payment the government promised to widows of contaminated blood victims. Yet, the same government scheme that administers these payments has stopped the meagre support allowance the couple lived on. A death certificate was not needed to carry out this administrative process. This has left the grieving widow facing ruin and about to be made homeless. “Steve and Su chose not to claim benefits because of pride and managed just on the support money, so now she has zero income for an indefinite period,” said Sue Threakall, of the campaign group Tainted Blood, who was herself widowed as a result of the blood scandal. “Shortly before Steve’s death they had also been issued with an eviction notice from the house they had been living in. So within a month, Su will have lost her husband, her home and all her income, and all before she has even organised, let alone held, Steve’s funeral.” Tainted Blood, which has campaigned for decades for justice for the victims of the blood scandal, has slammed the government for leaving newly bereaved widows facing this bureaucratic nightmare. The campaign group says others are also affected by the technicality, following a change in the rules in 2014. It is estimated hundreds more spouses are likely to be impacted in the future. Tainted Blood has called for an automatic widow’s pension to be urgently set up for the partners of those registered with the England Infected Blood Support Scheme, so that others are not left in financial destitution following a partner’s death. Last September, HuffPost UK reported the story of another woman who had lost two husbands to the contaminated blood scandal and was being been forced to sell her home due to the financial uncertainty she faced. A fundraiser has been launched to support Gorman, who lives in Broadstairs in Kent, and has already smashed its £1,000 target within days. But the campaign group says she may require further financial help and has appealed for donations. Any leftover funds will be used to help other widows in similar situations.

A committed campaigner, Steve Dymond featured in many TV and newspaper interviews