A cartoon of Serena Williams published after her US Open final defeat last year which was criticised for depicting her in an “ape-like pose” was not racist, a watchdog has found.

The 23-time grand slam champion lost her cool in the US Open final last September, after being given a warning for coaching from the stands early in the second set against Naomi Osaka.

She was penalised a point for smashing her racket, and then a game after she accused umpire Carlos Ramos of lying and stealing a point from her. That put Williams 5-3 down in the second set and she went on to lose 6-2 6-4.

In the aftermath, the Herald Sun published a cartoon of Williams, which drew widespread offence and accusations of racism for the way it depicted the tennis legend.

JK Rowling was among those to comment on the derogatory nature of the cartoon, saying: “Well done on reducing one of the greatest sportswomen alive to racist and sexist tropes and turning a second great sportswoman into a faceless prop.”