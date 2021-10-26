Political Cartoons Summing Up Exactly How The World Feels About COP26

COP26 is just around the corner – yet prime minister Boris Johnson said himself that he is “very worried” it might not go all to plan.

The UK will be hosting the UN”s climate summit for two weeks starting from October 31, and world leaders are expected to come together to tackle the pressing climate crisis.

Russia’s president Vladimir Putin and China’s President Xi Jinping have both confirmed they will not be attending in person despite leading two of the largest polluting countries in the world.

The UK itself is also struggling with a range of environmental issues, including backlash over the opening of the Cambo oilfield,waterways polluted by sewage and continued reliance on fossil fuels.

Here’s a collection of political cartoons from around the world which sum up just how the global population feels about just how effective these landmark talks might be.

Amsterdam – The Cartoon Movement

Tjeerd Royaards, who runs the Cartoon Movement, mocked the UN’s climate conference by depicting the Earth about to be guillotined while world leaders gather around a burning candle at the conference.