Corey Feldman and Johnny Depp Getty Images

Corey Feldman has claimed that Johnny Depp is the reason he lost out on a role in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.

While appearing on Wednesday’s episode of Billy Corgan’s The Magnificent Others podcast, Feldman, alleged that he was initially cast as Arnie Grape – a mentally disabled teen from a small Midwestern town – in the 1993 drama, after whcih Depp was hired to play the character’s older brother, Gilbert Grape.

Advertisement

“I never saw the film because I’m still bitter,” Feldman recalled. “Bitter leaf in that one. But yes, I was originally cast for that role.”

When the Smashing Pumpkins musician asked Feldman if “they pushed him out,” the Goonies star began nodding, before calling out Depp specifically.

“[Depp] was cast after I was, and apparently whispered into the producers’ ear that he wasn’t fond of me,” he continued. ”[Depp] said that I was a junkie and that he didn’t work with junkies.

Advertisement

“And this is the first time [I’m] ever telling this story, so I’m sure I’m gonna get hung by this one.”

Corgan went on to ask Feldman if he was using drugs at that time, but the actor firmly declared that he was clean at the time of his casting.

“I was sober. I had just gotten sober,” he insisted. “I had just gotten out of rehab. I had turned my life around, and, in fact, was trying to help River [Phoenix] at the time, who [Depp] was running with at the time, as we all know.”

Advertisement

The Stand By Me star told Corgan that “there was a bit of a thorn in the side” after the supposed incident.

“Had I not been pushed out and done that role, who knows what would have happened from that point forward,” he added.

HuffPost has reached out to Depp’s reps for comment. The Pirates Of The Caribbean performer has not responded publicly to Feldman’s claims.

Advertisement

In the end, Leonardo DiCaprio was cast as Arnie Grape, earning him the first of his seven Oscar nominations at the age of just 19.

Remarking on this, Feldman then admitted: “There was a bitter tea there. But that said, you don’t hang on those, you get past ’em.”

Watch Corey Feldman’s appearance on The Magnificent Others podcast below: