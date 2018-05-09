'Coronation Street' Male Rape Complaints Thrown Out By Ofcom

After receiving more than 200 complaints, Ofcom has ruled that they won’t be investigating ‘Coronation Street’ over their male rape storyline.

Last month, the media regulator received a deluge of complaints over a ‘Corrie’ storyline in which David Platt was the victim of sexual assault, after being drugged by someone he thought was a friend.

The complaints have now been thrown out by Ofcom, who ruled that none of their guidelines were broken by the ITV soap.