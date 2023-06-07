Coronation Street Legend Julie Goodyear Diagnosed With Dementia, Husband Confirms

Julie Goodyear pictured in 2011 JAB Promotions via Getty Images

Coronation Street legend Julie Goodyear has been diagnosed with dementia.

On Wednesday afternoon, the 81-year-soap veteran’s husband Scott Brand issued a statement, sharing that he and Julie “have had to come to terms with this heart-breaking diagnosis”.

“Unfortunately, Julie has been suffering forgetfulness for some time and we have been seeking medical advice and assistance, but we now know that there is no hope of a reversal in the situation – and that her condition will get progressively, and perhaps speedily, worse,” he explained.

Advertisement

’We have taken the decision to publicly announce the diagnosis as Julie still loves visiting friends and eating out.

“Inevitably she is recognised, and fans love to meet her – and she them – but she can get confused particularly if she is tired. I hope people will understand.”

Julie is best known for her portrayal of the iconic Rovers Return barmaid Bet Lynch in the long-running ITV soap.

Julie on the set of Coronation Street in the early 90s Mirrorpix via Getty Images

Advertisement

She debuted as the character in the late 1960s, before becoming a Corrie mainstay between 1970 and 1995, at which point she stepped down from the show.

In 2002, she made a short return to the cobbles, before leaving for good in 2003.

Three years later, she made a one-off appearance in another soap, Hollyoaks, as B&B owner Mrs Temple.

In 1996, Julie was made an MBE for her services to television drama.