Another day, another women’s magazine focusing on women’s bodies instead of their achievements. But ‘Coronation Street’ star Nicola Thorp has provided the ultimate lesson in how to shut down the drivel.

The actor tweeted a screenshot of the questions she was sent by an unnamed magazine, which asked for details including her weight and dress size, alongside some brilliantly sarcastic answers.

“Magazines like this constantly reduce women to what they eat,” she said. “I am not a dress size. I am not a number on a scale. I am done with a media that profits from the insecurities of women. Wonder if they’ll print it?”