‘Coronation Street’ veteran Sue Nicholls has joked that she knows the staff at her local supermarket better than the newest cast members on the soap.

For more than 30 years, Sue has played Gail Rodwell’s mother, Audrey Roberts, and in that time, she’s seen countless arrivals and departures in Weatherfield.

The recent batch of new additions to the ‘Corrie’ cast clearly hasn’t gone unnoticed by Sue, after she commented to the Daily Star: “I seem to know the people at my local Sainsbury’s more than I know half of the new Coronation Street cast. What can I say?”