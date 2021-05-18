Now Health Minister Says Holidays Abroad Are ‘Dangerous’

A health minister has added to the confusion over coronavirus travel rules after saying going abroad is “dangerous” and “not for this year”.

Lord Bethell’s comments come after environment secretary George Eustice was slapped down by No.10 for suggesting people could travel to so-called “amber list” countries to visit friends.

Boris Johnson also later stressed that amber list countries were “not somewhere you should be going on holiday”.

But Bethell went much further than government rules, which allows people to travel to Portugal, Iceland and nine other countries without having to quarantine on their return, opening the door to summer holidays.

The peer’s comments are the latest example of chaotic messaging on foreign travel from the government, and are likely to fuel confusion following the lifting of the ban on foreign holidays on Monday.

He made his remarks amid continuing concern over the rise in cases of the potentially more transmissible variant that originated in India in parts of England.

Labour said the confusion had created “dangerous chaos” and called for “a pause on international travel”, while Johnson’s former aide Dominic Cummings has labelled the UK’s border policy a “joke”.

Going much further than the government position, Bethell said: “Travelling is dangerous. That is not news to us or to the people who get on those planes in the first place.

“We do ask people, particularly as we go into the summer, travelling is not for this year, please stay in this country.”