Here's What The Coronavirus R Rate Is Near You

England’s Covid R rate has remained between 1.2 and 1.4, scientists advising the government have said.

Official figures published on Friday showed no change on last week’s R.

But because the figure is over 1, it still means the epidemic is growing in England.

If R is greater than 1 the epidemic is generally seen to be growing; if R is less than 1 the epidemic is shrinking.

If R is at 1, the epidemic is staying at the same size.

An R of between 1.2 and 1.4 means every ten people with Covid will infect between 12 and 14 other people.

Here’s what the R rate is in each region of England

In England , the R rate is between 1.2 and 1.4 (no change)

East of England – 1.1 to 1.3 (no change)

London – 1.1 to 1.3 (down from 1.1 to 1.4)

Midlands – 1.2 to 1.4 (up from 1.0 to 1.3)

North-east and Yorkshire – 1.2 to 1.5 (up from 1.0 to 1.3)

North-west – 1.1 to 1.4 (down from 1.3 to 1.5)

South-east – 1.1 to 1.3 (up from 1.0 to 1.3)

South west – 1.3 to 1.7 (up from 1.0 to 1.5)