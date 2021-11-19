Here's What The Coronavirus R Rate Is Near You

England’s Covid R rate remained steady, according to the latest government figures.

The UK Health Security Agency said on Friday the reproduction number is between 0.8 and 1.0 - the same as last week.

If R is greater than 1 the epidemic is generally seen to be growing; if R is less than 1 the epidemic is shrinking.

Here’s what the R rate is in each region of England:

East of England - 0.8 to 1.0 (unchanged)

London – 0.9 to 1.1 (up from 0.8 to 1.0)

Midlands – 0.8 to 1.0 (unchanged)

North-east and Yorkshire – 0.8 to 1.0 (unchanged)

North-west – 0.8 to 1.0 (unchanged)

South-east – 0.8 to 1.1 (up from 0.8 to 1.0)

South west – 0.8 to 1.0 (up from 0.7 to 1.0)