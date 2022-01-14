Here's What The Coronavirus R Rate Is Near You

England’s Covid R rate is between 1.1 and 1.5, according to the latest government figures from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).
Last week it was also estimated to be between 1.2 and 1.5.
If R is greater than 1 the epidemic is generally seen to be growing; if R is less than 1 the epidemic is shrinking.
Here’s what the R rate is in each region of England:
East of England – 1.0 to 1.4 (down from 1.1 to 1.3)
London – 0.7 to 1.1 (down from 0.9 to 1.2)
Midlands – 1.2 to 1.5 (unchanged)
North-east and Yorkshire – 1.4 to 1.7 (up from 1.3 to 1.6)
North-west – 1.2 to 1.6 (down from 1.3 to 1.5)
South-east – 1.0 to 1.3 (unchanged)
South-west – 1.2 to 1.4 (up from 1.0 to 1.3)
R rate estimates in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are calculated separately.