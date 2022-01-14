Here's What The Coronavirus R Rate Is Near You

Last week it was also estimated to be between 1.2 and 1.5.

If R is greater than 1 the epidemic is generally seen to be growing; if R is less than 1 the epidemic is shrinking.

Here’s what the R rate is in each region of England:

East of England – 1.0 to 1.4 (down from 1.1 to 1.3)

London – 0.7 to 1.1 (down from 0.9 to 1.2)

Midlands – 1.2 to 1.5 (unchanged)

North-east and Yorkshire – 1.4 to 1.7 (up from 1.3 to 1.6)

North-west – 1.2 to 1.6 (down from 1.3 to 1.5)

South-east – 1.0 to 1.3 (unchanged)