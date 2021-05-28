Here's What The Coronavirus R Rate Is Near You

England’s Covid R rate has risen slightly and is no longer below 1, scientists advising the government have said.

Official figures published on Friday suggest the nationwide R rate is between 1.0 and 1.1. Last week it was between 0.9 and 1.1.

R measures the number of people, on average, that each sick person will infect.

If R is greater than 1 the epidemic is generally seen to be growing; if R is less than 1 the epidemic is shrinking.

If R is at 1, the epidemic is staying at the same size.

Here’s what the R rate is in each region of England

In England, the R rate is between 1.0 and 1.1 (up from 0.9 and 1.1)

East of England – 0.9 to 1.1 (up from 0.8 to 1.1)

London – 1.0 to 1.2 (up from 0.9 to 1.1)

Midlands – 0.9 to 1.0 (up from 0.8 to 1.0)

North-east and Yorkshire – 0.8 to 1.0 (unchanged)

North-west – 1.0 to 1.2 (up from 0.9 to 1.2)

South-east – 0.8 to 1.0 (unchanged)

South west – 0.9 to 1.1 (up from 0.8 to 1.1)

The estimates are provided by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) and the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC).

Sage and DHSC said “particular care should be taken” when interpreting the regional estimates in England.

More follows...