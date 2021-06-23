No.10 Condemns ‘Appalling’ Street Abuse Of Jonathan Van-Tam

Downing Street has hit out at the “appalling” street abuse of England’s deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam by an anti-vax protester.

A man identifying on Facebook as Geza Tarjanyi filmed himself on Tuesday pursuing Van-Tam into the Ministry of Defence, saying the scientist was a “traitor” who was “going to prison” for “genocide” and asking: “what was really in that needle you put into Matt Hancock?”

In the video, the man is seen pursuing Van-Tam into the building’s reception and berating him over the government’s coronavirus response.

Van-Tam simply smiles and goes about his business without responding to the man, who pursues him for around two-and-a-half minutes.