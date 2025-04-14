In this photo taken from video distributed by Russian Defence Ministry Press Service on Friday, March 14, 2025, Russian soldiers control an area in the Kursk region of Russia after it was taken over by Russian troops. via Associated Press

Russian casualties in the Ukraine war have now exceeded 920,000, according to the UK.

Vladimir Putin has been pushing his troops forward at an astonishingly high rate of attrition over the last three years in a bid to seize more land from his neighbouring country.

Russia currently holds a fifth of Ukrainian territory – and its troops continue to push forwards.

The UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) claimed in its latest update on the war that since the Russian invasion in 2022, Putin’s forces have “likely sustained more than 920,000 total casualties,” including both injuries and deaths.

An astonishing 138,000 of those casualties have been in this year alone.

Average daily Russia casualties reached around 1,300 in March this year, up from 1,250 in February.

“The rise in casualty rates has continued into early April 2025, and is highly likely reflective of increased Russian attacks along the frontline,” the MoD said in its latest update on X.

“Russian forces are likely attempting to rebuild frontline momentum following a period of lower attacks in the opening months of the year.”

The MoD continued: “Despite a relatively static frontline, reported Russia casualties remain significantly higher in 2025 so far than compared to spring 2024, when recorded daily Russian casualties were consistently below 1,000.”

These casualty numbers follow reports from Ukraine that Putin has started to recruit Chinese civilians to fight alongside his soldiers on the frontline.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 14 April 2025.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/9b8aIJ6350#StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/w5vB4uXR71 — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) April 14, 2025

The update also comes after the MoD warned that Putin’s war is seriously damaging Russia’s economy.

The British officials said interest rates in the country are at a staggering 21% right now, their highest level in more than 20 years.

Before the Russian president invaded his European neighbour, interest rates were at 8.5%.

Meanwhile, inflation is at 10.1%, far above the Central Bank of Russia’s target of 4%, and the value of the rouble has risen against the US dollar – making fossil fuel exports more expensive.

Despite these growing costs, Putin is still dragging his feet when it comes to Donald Trump’s peace negotiations.

The US president did manage to secure partial ceasefires in the Black Sea and against Ukrainian energy infrastructure, but both sides now claim that brief truce has already been broken.