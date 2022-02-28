Life

15 Living Room Ideas To Help You Create The Ultimate Cosy Nook

Transform your living room into a sumptuous snug and make relaxing at home that little bit easier.

Cosy, comfortable and super tranquil are three things that every living room should be.

There’s no room for cold, sterile spaces – you deserve a living room that feels warm and wonderfully welcoming every single time you step into it. After all, it’s your safe-space, your retreat from the stresses and strains of the rest of the world, so it needs to be somewhere that allows you to sit back and take a breath.

To help you to create the ultimate homey, relaxing space, we’ve put together a handy guide highlighting a range of best buys.

From soft furnishings to aroma diffusers – and everything in between – learn how to make your living room feel more inviting.

1
Amazon
These glorious abstract coasters
Add a little artistic glamour to your living room with a set of these dreamy ceramic coasters (complete with an anti-wear cork base). They're beautifully bold and eye-catching.
Get the Haocoo 4 Piece Round Drink Coaster Set for £12.99
2
Amazon
These quirky line prints
These art prints are durable, waterproof and tear-resistant, and have something rather unique about them. Add a little extra warmth to your space with one of these artsy prints (frames not included).
Get the Kuou Abstract Line Art Poster Minimalist Line Wall Art Prints for £5.99 (was £6.59) from Amazon
3
John Lewis
These smart touch lamps
For the ultimate cosy vibe, a dimmable lamp is a must-have light source. These stylish touch lamps feature an on-trend olive-hued base (also available in pink) and boast a warm, glowy light source perfect for cosy spaces. Best of all, you can turn them on and off with a tap of your finger.
Get the set of 2 Anyday Lupo Touch Table Lamps for £45 from John Lewis
4
Amazon
This pastel-hued armchair
This pretty pink armchair boasts a classic design complete with chic button back detailing. The design has been upholstered in high-quality velvet and comes with a super soft and comfortable foam and fibre filled seat. Pop it in the corner, add a feather pillow, and pop a throw over it for the perfect cosy nook.
Get the Arianna Velvet Chair for £299 from Dunelm
5
Amazon
This eucalyptus and rosemary scented candle
It's not a relaxing and cosy alcove without the right aroma, is it? For adding a sense of warmth and tranquility, the right scented candle is key. This eucalyptus and rosemary option smells absolutely divine and comes in a chic, blue jar – who wouldn't love to have this in their living room?
Get the LA Jolie Muse Eucalyptus & Rosemary Scented Candle for £20.39 (was £23.99) from Amazon)
6
Boots
This essential oil diffuser
Transform your living room into an oasis of tranquility and calm with an aromatherapy diffuser. This design features ultrasonic aroma technology combined with soft colour changing lighting, allowing you to set the ideal mood for rest and relaxation.
Get the Tisserand Aromatherapy Total De-Stress Aroma Spa Diffuser & Total De-Stress Oil Blend for £35 from Boots
7
John Lewis
This weighted blanket
Struggle to unwind and relax? This cosy blanket will do double duty by keeping you warm while also helping to relieve feelings of stress and anxiety. The weights within the blanket’s design stimulate deep touch pressure in the body, creating the illusion of being enveloped in a comforting hug, helping to calm and install a sense of restlessness and relaxation.
Get the Rest Easy Sleep Better Weighted Blanket for £55 from John Lewis
8
Amazon
This forest green bluetooth speaker
How cute is this wireless mini speaker? The green design adds a little something extra and makes this speaker the perfect accessory for any living room. If you like to listen to music while you relax, pop on a podcast, or meditate, this is the ideal addition to your space.
Get the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for £199.15 (was £239) from Amazon
9
Wayfair
This compact bookcase
Can you even call it a snug if there's no bookcase in there? This compact, space-saving book case would make a great addition to your nook, allowing you to keep all your favourite books close to hand. (Prefer to use a Kindle to read? Fill this quirky bookcase with tranquil houseplants, candles, and reed diffusers instead.)
Get the Ebern Designs Ayaka Library Bookcase for £61.99 (was £69.99)
10
Amazon
This flameless candle
Prefer a candle without a real flame? Then this real-wax flameless flicker candle is perfect for you. Without the need for a match it adds a little extra ambiance to your space, making it ideal if you're worried about little hands or pets.
Get the Festive Lights Battery Operated LED Candle for £7.99 (was £9.99) from Amazon
11
Dunelm
These gorgeous pouffes
How gorgeous are these hand-crafted velvet pouffes? The simple yet stylish design comes in a range of colours, with each pouffe filled with high-quality beads making them soft, squishy and seriously comfortable.
Get the Gallery Direct Gabrielle Grey Velvet Pouffe for £99 from Dunelm
12
Dunelm
This fluffy cushion (that is also super low-cost)
Sprinkle your sofa with a couple of these soft and fluffy textured cushions for a little added comfort and cosiness. Available in a range of colours, these pillows are a real winner.
Get the Dunelm Teddy Bear Cushion for £4 from Dunelm
13
Amazon
This ultra cosy throw
This dusty pink throw is designed to be super soft and cosy, and perfect for tossing over the arm of your sofa for adding an extra level of comfort to your space.
Get the Horimote Home Ultra Soft Cozy Teddy Fleece Throw for £14.99 from Amazon
14
Amazon
This fluffy faux fur rug
If your living room features hardwood flooring, it might not feel all that cosy, which is where a super fluffy rug can come in handy.
Get the Haresle Faux Fur Round Rug for £17.99 from Amazon
15
Amazon
These unique lamps with a warming glow
To create a space that's the epitome of cosiness, lighting is a crucial factor. These quirky cage lamps that add a warming glow are a perfect buy.
Get the Jhy Design Table Lamps for £34.99 (was £39.99) from Amazon
