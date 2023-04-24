Could It Be Bipolar? This Charity Can Help You Check Instantly

Hiraman via Getty Images

If you’re struggling to get an appointment to see whether you may have bipolar, leading mental health charity, Bipolar UK, has a digital platform that can help you immediately identify how likely it is that you have it.

Since its launch in October last year, the ‘Could it be bipolar?’ platform has supported people who either think they might have bipolar but are awaiting an official diagnosis; as well as their friends and relatives.

Alongside information and advice and a 20-minute eLearning course, details about symptoms and a step-by-step guide to getting a diagnosis, the platform also features an evidence-based Mood Disorder Questionnaire (MDQ) providing an instant assessment on how likely it is that someone has bipolar.

In the six months from the launch of the platform the Mood Disorder Questionnaire was accessed by 18,305 people, providing important feedback on their likelihood of having bipolar.

The campaign also signposted visitors to a free Mood Tracker app created by a volunteer for Bipolar UK, that helps those who have not yet been diagnosed track their moods, medication and sleep every day so they can share the data with their GP or mental health team and notice any symptoms.

Speaking about the platform’s success, CEO of Bipolar UK, Simon Kitchen, said: “By getting people who are struggling with their mental health to ask the question ‘could it be bipolar?’, we are supporting them to take the first step on the journey to diagnosis so they can get the treatment and support they need to live well.

“It is estimated that half a million people are living with undiagnosed bipolar in the UK – and there is still a delay of around 9.5 years to get a diagnosis, so these tools to help someone get a diagnosis quicker are vital.

“The platform not only helps those who suspect they might have bipolar, but is also a valuable resource for friends and family to understand how best to support someone who’s wondering if they might have bipolar.”

To access Bipolar UK’s ‘Could it be bipolar?’ platform, visit www.bipolaruk.org/diagnosing-bipolar.