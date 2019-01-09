A mother who decided at the last minute not to terminate her pregnancy after coming across a pro-life vigil outside an abortion clinic is to challenge a council on its decision to ban them.

Alina Dulgheriu lost a High Court case last April against Ealing Council after it banned certain activities immediately outside a Marie Stopes clinic in west London, including prayer, ‘interfering’ with clinic users, and handing out leaflets expressing support for women who wish to keep their child.

Her action was filed on behalf of the Be Here For Me campaign, a group of activists “against the ban on help outside abortion clinics”.

The High Court accepted that Dulgheriu’s rights of freedom of expression, religion and assembly had been infringed by the ban, but ultimately decided to uphold Ealing’s Public Space Protection Order.

But in a new development, the Court of Appeal will hear the challenge to the buffer zone, and it comes after Dulgheriu raised more than £50,000 to fund the appeal.

Dulgheriu said: “My little girl is here today because of the real practical and emotional support that I was given by a group outside a Marie Stopes centre, and I am continuing with this appeal to ensure that women in Ealing and all across the country do not have this vital support option removed.

“Ealing Council could have taken action in a way that would have protected women and safeguarded the essential, life-saving help offered at the gate. Instead they criminalised charity and attempted to remove dedicated and caring individuals from public space without justification.

She added: “I refuse to accept that women should be denied the opportunity to receive help where they want to keep their child.”

Dulgheriu had decided to have an abortion in 2011 after she lacked the financial support to have a child and felt she had no other option.