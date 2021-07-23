As far as consolation prizes are concerned, Courteney Cox sees her long-overdue Emmy Award nomination as too little, too late. The 57-year-old actor was the only principal cast member of Friends who never scored an Emmy nod during the show’s 10-season run. But her luck appeared to shift earlier this month when she was recognised for her work as an executive producer on the recent Friends reunion special, which was nominated for Outstanding Variety Special. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly this week, however, Courteney admitted she felt ambivalent upon learning the news, even though she had been “so happy” to have taken part in the special.

“Honestly, I am so happy that the reunion has been recognised because I think it’s terrific,” she said. ”[Director] Ben Winston did a great job and all of his crew. [But] that’s not exactly the Emmy I was looking for. I’m being honest with you.” Courteney continued: “I’m so thrilled that I got to do it onstage back at that same studio, the same Stage 24, with those incredible people that I love so much. “That Emmy [nomination] really belongs to Ben Winston. … So yes, I’m so happy. But when I was on Howard Stern, I wasn’t talking about that.”

