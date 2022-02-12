Courteney Cox Shares Sweet Find From Friends Set In Birthday Message To Jennifer Aniston

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Courteney Cox has shared a sweet find from the set of the Friends reunion as she sent birthday wishes to co-star Jennifer Aniston.

The Rachel Green actor celebrated her 53rd birthday on Friday, with a number of her famous pals sharing messages on social media.

Courteney, who played Monica Geller on Friends, was among them as she posted a picture of her and Jennifer she’d found placed on the set of their old apartment during the filming of the recent reunion special.

Sharing it on her Instagram Story, Courteney wrote: “Happy Birthday @jenniferaniston. I found this picture in our apartment on set.

“It was the first year we became friends. I loved you then and I love you even more now.”

Courteney found this picture of her and Jennifer on the Friends set Instagram

Among the other stars wishing Jen a Happy Birthday online was her The Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon, who praised her friend’s “love of life, humour and endless positivity”.

She wrote: “When I think of Jen and all the wonderful adventures we have had together, I just smile.

“Knowing that @JenniferAniston is in the world makes me happy!

“Her love of life, her humour, and her endless positivity are such a gift. Let’s all wish Jen Happy Birthday.”

US TV show host Ellen DeGeneres posted a compilation video of Jennifer on her show, writing: “Happy birthday to a true day one.”

