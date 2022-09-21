Courteney Cox Parodies Herself In Hilarious New Take On Her 1985 Tampon TV Ad

Before she became known all over the world for playing Monica Geller on Friends, Courteney Cox had another claim to fame - as the first person to say the word “period” in a US TV commercial.

Now, 37 years after that tampon ad was aired, the actor has shared a tongue-in-cheek update - paraphrasing her younger self, but swapping period problems for menopausal misery.

The 58-year-old star shared her new take on the 1985 commercial, parodying the original TV ad, in a post on her official Instagram.

“Did your life completely change because of menopause?” Courteney begins.

“Still getting hot flashes?

“Let me tell it to ya straight,” she adds, as she recreates the original ad’s locker room scene.

“Menopause will change the way you feel about getting older. Menopause will eat you alive. It’s horrible. Nothing else can do that.”

She goes on to explain how the menopause brings “the added bonus of drier skin, and getting bald patches”.

“Now that’s something,” she sarcastically declares, before signing off by saying: “Remember - there is nothing good about menopause. It can actually change the way you feel about getting older.”

Among the stars to like the clip are Juliette Lewis, Julianne Moore and Drew Barrymore.

Watch the original 1985 ad starring Courteney below...

Earlier this year, Courteney opened up about how she “learned to embrace” getting older after cosmetic procedures left her looking “really strange”.

The actor admitted she spent years “chasing youthfulness” but she no longer resorts to having “crazy” treatments.

“There was a time when you go, ‘Oh, I’m changing. I’m looking older.’ And I tried to chase that [youthfulness] for years,” she told the Sunday Times.

“And I didn’t realise that, ‘oh shit, I’m actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face’ that I would never do now.”

She added: “I’d say, ‘The day you realise what your friends were talking about.’ Because people would talk about me, I think. But there was a period where I went, ‘I’ve got to stop. That’s just crazy.’ ”

Courteney added that she couldn’t believe that her next big birthday will see her celebrating her 60th because she still feels so young.

“Oh God, it’s so hard to even hear or say. I can’t believe it,” she said. “There’s nothing wrong with being 60, I just can’t believe it. Time goes so fast.