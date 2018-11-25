A murder investigation is under way after a 16-year-old was stabbed to death in Coventry, police said.

The boy was found injured in Deedmore Road, in Wood End, at around 11.40pm on Saturday and died in hospital shortly after, according to West Midlands Police.

Two other teenagers were taken to hospital with less serious injuries.

Detective Superintendent Matt Markham said murder detectives are “working round the clock” pursuing a number of lines of inquiry.

The boy’s family have been told and the area has been cordoned off for examination, the force said.

Police forensic and search teams have examined drains, as well as areas near bins and vehicles in Deedmore Road.

Searches also took place in the grounds of the nearby St Patrick’s Catholic Church – where bunches of flowers had been left against a wall – and close to the nearby Moat House and Castle Wood schools campus.