Why Covid Cases Have Stopped Falling And What Could Happen Next

Since the third national lockdown began to take effect in mid-January, Covid cases have been in decline across all regions of England – until now.

Infections are by no means skyrocketing but the steady decrease has flattened out and it’s almost certain they will soon rise given Boris Johnson’s gradual loosening of restrictions and the reopening of society.

Six of the nine regions are recording low rates last seen in September. But one region, Yorkshire and the Humber, has seen its rate rise slightly over the past fortnight.

Where are we at right now?

The average rate of infection nationally as of March 21 was 55.6 cases per 100,000 people – and it has been hovering around that figure for the last few days.

Prior to that there had been a drastic decrease since earlier in the year when the figure was almost ten times that.

Public health expert and member of Independent Sage, Dr Gabriel Scally, told HuffPost UK: “What happened on previous occasions was it went down and it kept going down, but on this occasion it’s levelled off at a certain level of circulation and that’s across the whole population.”

Here are the 10 places in England with the highest case numbers.

Barnsley 184.7 cases per 100,000 people North Lincolnshire 159.6 Kingston upon Hull 150.5 Doncaster 142.7 Rotherham 140.9 Bradford 140.2 Wakefield 134.4 Leicester 194.2 Luton 129.5 Sheffield 124.1

What’s caused cases to level off?

According to Dr Scally, a number of different factors are at play.

“The lockdown isn’t anywhere near as severe as it was in the past,” he said. “And you can see that in mobility, there’s a lot more traffic on the roads and [more] people moving around and working than last year.

“And we do know there are some people who have just given up and are doing things they shouldn’t be.

“Then there’s the difference between the variants that we have now, the Kent variant, and the variants that dominated previously. It’s much more infectious.”

On top of this, England has begun to ease restrictions already, with schools reopening earlier this month. On March 29 two households or up to six people will be allowed to meet outdoors, while outdoor sport and leisure facilities will restart and the “stay at home” rule will officially end.