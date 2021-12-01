UK Government Accused Of ‘Misconduct In Public Office’ Over Handling Of Covid

– The government treated bereaved families with disrespect and ignored their questions

– It failed to address the seriousness of the pandemic before the March 2020 lockdown

– Deep social inequality contributed to a more vulnerable population

– Financial support for people needing to isolate was not sufficient to effectively reduce infection spread

– The government’s delay in issuing advice to healthcare professionals, and advice to the public to rely on NHS 111, contributed to the coronavirus death toll

– There was, and is, a “misplaced over-reliance on vaccines alone”

– Government public health messages were often confused and contradictory