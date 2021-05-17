House of Commons - PA Images via Getty Images Health Secretary Matt Hancock updates MPs in the House of Commons

People aged 37 and over can book their Covid vaccine from Tuesday, health secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed.

Speaking in the Commons amid concerns about the more transmissible India variant of the disease, Hancock said people taking up their offer of a vaccine “will help us all get out of this pandemic”.

The minister told journalists on Sunday that the NHS would be working its way through the age cohorts, with everyone aged 35 and over expected to be offered the jab this week.

The Department of Health and Social Care confirmed in a press release that people aged 36 and over will be invited for a jab from Wednesday.

People in these age groups can expect to receive a text message inviting them to book an appointment.

“The data suggests that the vaccine has already saved over 12,000 lives and prevented over 33,000 people from being hospitalised,” he said.

“We are protecting people at a very rapid pace. Last week was the biggest week of vaccinations since the end of March. 36 million people have now had a first dose and yesterday we reached the milestone of 20 million people having had their second dose across the UK.

“I am delighted to see the figures released by YouGov today which show that the UK has the highest vaccination enthusiasm in the world – with 90% of people saying that they have had or will have the jab.”

NHS national medical director Professor Stephen Powis said people should not contact the NHS to book an appointment and should wait for instructions.

He said: “Bookings for the fastest and most successful NHS vaccination programme in history continue to surge with more than 930,000 appointments made in a matter of days since opening up to 38 and 39 year olds.

“With well over 30 million first doses of vital protection against coronavirus delivered just six months into the NHS vaccination drive, the NHS is able to open up to 36 and 37 year olds as the programme continues at pace.