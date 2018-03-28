Commutes are never fun, but that was not the case for one bunch of passengers on a London bus on Tuesday (27 March). That’s because they were joined on their journey by none other than Craig David, who treated them to an impromptu gig.

Craig David/Facebook Craig David surprised passengers with an impromptu gig

The singer boarded a double-decker to sing an acoustic version of his hit ‘7 Days’, along with his new single ‘Magic’. Craig trailed a surprise gig on his Facebook page earlier in the day, but did not revealed where it would be taking place. Streaming the video live on his page, he boarded the bus and passengers slowly started to realise who he was.