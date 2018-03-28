Commutes are never fun, but that was not the case for one bunch of passengers on a London bus on Tuesday (27 March).
That’s because they were joined on their journey by none other than Craig David, who treated them to an impromptu gig.
The singer boarded a double-decker to sing an acoustic version of his hit ‘7 Days’, along with his new single ‘Magic’.
Craig trailed a surprise gig on his Facebook page earlier in the day, but did not revealed where it would be taking place.
Streaming the video live on his page, he boarded the bus and passengers slowly started to realise who he was.
He then burst into song, with people from the upper deck coming down to see what was going on.
“I think bus journeys need to be more like this,” Craig said as he finished his performance.
While it was a hit with those on board, the bus had actually been filled with people who were expecting to take part in market research, so may not have been as random as many thought.
Craig’s seventh studio album, ‘The Time Is Now’, was released earlier this year and hit number two in the charts.