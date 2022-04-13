Another Tory MP Calls On Boris Johnson To Resign Over Covid Rule Breaking

Craig Whittaker speaking during prime minister's questions in the House of Commons. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor via PA Media

Another Tory MP has called for prime minister Boris Johnson to quit after the prime minister was fined for breaching coronavirus laws.

Craig Whittaker, a former party whip, added chancellor Rishi Sunak, who was also issued with a fixed-penalty notice by the police, should also step down.

Advertisement

He becomes the second Conservative MP to urge their party leading to vacate No. 10, and comes soon after a justice minister quit over the controversy.

According to the Halifax Courier, the Calder Valley MP said during a Facebook Q and A: “I not only think that the prime minister should resign but I also think that Rishi Sunak should resign as well.

Advertisement

“Through this whole process it hasn’t been particularly clear that the prime minister broke any rules until of course he’s been issued with a fixed penalty notice this week.

“My expectation is that he and the chancellor should do the right thing and resign.

Advertisement

“The reality is that they’re not going to resign. We’ve seen that from the press and they’ve both issued apologies so I suspect we’ll end up where we are and moving on.”

Here's the full story on @CWhittaker_MP become one of the first Conservative MPs to call for Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to resign #Partygatefines https://t.co/sG3OVlRfWx — SarahFittonReporter (@FittonReporter) April 13, 2022

The MP said he will not be submitting a letter to the 1922 Committee of backbench Tories, saying he expects the prime minister would win the vote which would detract from the government’s “day-to-day” business.