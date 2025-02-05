This 1 Weird Skin Sensation Could Actually Be A Sign Of Menopause

Fertnig via Getty Images

There are a whopping 62 symptoms associated with menopause – and chances are you’ll be familiar with some of the most common: the hot flashes, night sweats and irregular periods.

But did you know that the stage in a woman’s life where their menstrual periods grind to a halt can also trigger some pretty weird symptoms that you might not know about?

On the gut health company ZOE’s podcast, Dr Sarah Berry, an associate professor in the Department of Nutritional Sciences at King’s College London, previously said there’s a “fluctuation of symptoms” across the process.

“A lot of people think, okay, you hit 51, which is the average age of menopause, suddenly you’ve gone from pre-menopause or you’re post-menopausal,” she said.

But menopause also includes perimenopause – and this period “can last from two years to five years on average, but for some people, it can last up to 10 years.

“And it’s that phase that’s particularly troublesome in terms of all of these symptoms.”

Crawling skin is a symptom of menopause

One such symptom you probably didn’t know about is crawling skin – or the sensation that you’ve got ants marching across your body with their tiny, maddeningly-tickly feet.

The issue is known as formication and is a type of paresthesia which, according to Healthline, describes the feeling of sensations on your skin that don’t have a physical cause.

The lesser-known health complaint, which typically happens more at night, might leave you feeling pretty itchy, which can be unpleasant and can lead to infections if you keep picking or scratching at your skin.

Other skin sensations associated with menopause include pins and needles, prickling and even numbness.

Dr Clare Spencer, co-founder of My Menopause Centre, said she’s spoken to people “who’ve described really odd skin sensations, like the feeling of a spider’s web over their face, along with other symptoms of the menopause”.

Why does this happen?

Well, it’s to do with your skin’s nerve function being altered by the drop in oestrogen levels in your body, according to My Menopause Centre.

“Nobody is exactly sure why this happens – it could be related to blood flow or how the nerves send messages,” said experts.

Skin also typically becomes drier during menopause due to a dip in collagen quality, so you might notice your skin is a lot more itchy.

What can you do about it?

if you’ve experienced these skin sensations, it’s worth speaking to your GP so they can rule out any other health conditions like stroke, diabetes or Parkinson’s disease.

Possible treatment options include the use of moisturisers to reduce itching, taking antihistamines, or trying HRT (to address the drop in hormones).

It’s also important to keep your skin hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

Dr Susanna Unsworth, who specialises in women’s health issues, said putting a cool damp towel on affected areas might help (especially if the issue is bad at night) and also recommended increasing omega-3 in your diet “as it can help with skin inflammation”.