Cricketer Accused Of Rape Breaks Down In Court As He Insists Sex With Woman Was Consensual

A cricketer accused of raping a sleeping woman broke down several times in court as he insisted the alleged victim had consensual sex with him.

Alex Hepburn, 23, claimed he only realised she was in his team-mate Joe Clarke’s room after getting into bed beside her following a night out in April 2017.

He told jurors the woman rolled over towards him, opened her eyes, kissed him and then engaged in around 20 minutes of consensual sex.

The alleged victim has told the court she was asleep when Hepburn began sexual contact and then wrongly thought she was having sex with Clarke, who now plays for Nottinghamshire.

Hepburn, of Portland Street, Worcester, denies two counts of rape.

Giving evidence, he denied believing he was “God’s gift to the women of Worcester” and said his alleged victim knew she was sleeping with him rather than fellow cricketer Clarke.

Prosecutors allege Hepburn raped the woman after she had consensual sex with Clarke, an England Lions batsman, who had then left his bedroom to be sick.