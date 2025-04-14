This Tiny Gadget Changed My WFH Lunches Forever, And It's On Sale Right Now

Amy Glover / HuffPost UK The Crimpit

I rejoice in recipes, crave cooking, and find pleasure in planning meals ― with the exception of lunch.

It’s just such a nothing-y, unpredictable meal, isn’t it? I never know how much time I’ll really have to scoff the meal down; I’m always too mentally overwhelmed to work out what I’m actually craving, never mind a meal I can make quickly, easily, and with minimal mess.

I’m a long-time “fancy sandwich” advocate for work-from-home lunches, but the wrap and sando rotation runs a little flat and I can’t be bothered to whip out and clean a panini press of a Tuesday afternoon.

This gadget promised to expand my selection of mundane ingredients into the bases for “calzones, burritos, enchiladas, kebabs, and pasties” (don’t mind if I do).

And the instructions were simple; make the wrap, place it in your microwave, press the edges until the wrap becomes “sealed”, and then cook the resulting parcel of deliciousness anywhere you like (I opted for an air fryer).

You might have noticed that the wrap was a little big for the device at the start, but ripping off the excess bread (I chose a huge version; most wraps would fit) proved surprisingly satisfying and delicious.

Once I pushed the lid of the gadget down on the just-warmed wrap, I held it there for about ten seconds.

I was suitably impressed by how well the seal held. It was more than a match for my air fryer basket, which led to a crispy, deep-filled calzone-like cheese pocket in minutes (mmm...).

Once I tried the first one, I knew I couldn’t stop – thoughts of pepperoni pockets, chicken tikka mock-“pasties,” and midweek mini-calzones like this one are just too tempting.

And the tiny gadget, which takes up next to no space in my kitchen drawer, can be used as easily on a sweet treat as it can a regular lunch too (I’ll admit I’ve since used it for a decidedly unhealthy chocolate spread and banana concoction, rolled in cinnamon sugar while still hot).

So, I’m not saying you *have* to try the easy-clean, low-effort, low-space-consuming tool – I just reckon that if, like me, you can never plan what to eat for lunch and have too little space or time to use a huge toastie maker, it’s well worth a go.