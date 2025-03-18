People Are Just Realising A Classic '90s Crisp Flavour Is Back, And I For One Am Thrilled

Mustafa Bashari via Unsplash Closeup of crisps

I’m not particularly religious, but I’ve considered setting up a shrine to my long-lost favourite sweets more than once.

The Cadbury Dream bar, gone before its time. The Mars Delight, so cruelly struck down in its prime. I think about the discontinued KitKat Senses about twice a week.

Still, there’s some mercy in this relentless world: members of Reddit’s /CasualUK have announced the return of Walker’s iconic ’90s flavour with two words.

“We’re back!” site user SupaSharpShuuta wrote.

“Found in my local Tesco Express. Best crisp flavour ever!”

Walkers Worcestershire Sauce flavour was discontinued in 2023

The flavour, which was launched in the ’90s, was discontinued in 2023.

That left fans ― including money expert Martin Lewis ― distraught, with Lewis even turning to an alternative brand to replicate the taste.

But “This week, the unmistakable flavour of Lea & Perrins is causing a real ‘sauce sensation,’ as old and new fans alike snap up Walkers Worcester Sauce Crisps,” Walkers told HuffPost UK over email.

The re-launch, which was originally limited to Charlie’s Convenience Store on Barbourne Road, Worcester, led to lines of crisp fans queuing in the streets.

And now, the flavour has been reintroduced to the rest of the UK ― with an improved recipe, Walkers says.

They shared that the new flavour is “tastier than ever thanks to collaborating with the ORIGINAL Worcestershire Sauce: Lea & Perrins.”

That means “the revived crisps are even more Worcestershire-y this time,” Walkers says.

Fans were pretty impressed

“World order is restoring itself... this is the sign we’re getting back on track,” u/ImActivelyTired wrote.

“First good thing to happen this year,” u/Aeouk added.

And while some people said they hadn’t been able to find them in their local shops yet (the post was written two days ago), Walkers have announced a nationwide roll-out from Monday March 17 onwards.