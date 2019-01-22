NEWS
22/01/2019 10:22 GMT

Cristiano Ronaldo Accepts £16.5m Fine In Tax Fraud Case

The 33-year-old Juventus forward is unlikely to serve any time in jail.

Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has accepted a fine and suspended jail term for tax fraud in Spain.

The Portugese star signed a deal to settle a case which will cost him a total of 18.8 million euros (£16.5 million).

The 33-year-old Juventus forward is unlikely to serve any time in jail as the sentence was expected to be within a two-year threshold that can be served on probation as a first offence under Spanish law. 

REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves court in Madrid after accepting a deal in an ongoing tax fraud case.

In 2017, a state prosecutor accused Ronaldo of four counts of tax fraud from 2011-14 worth 14.7 million euros (£12.9 million).

Ronaldo was accused of having used shell companies outside Spain to hide income made from image rights.

After being questioned for nearly 90 minutes in a Madrid court at the time, the Portuguese player told a judge he never tried to avoid taxes.

The accusations didn’t involve his salary from Real Madrid, his club from 2009 until he joined Italian champion Juventus last year.

MORE TOP STORIES

MORE: news International News sport Spain cristiano ronaldo

Conversations