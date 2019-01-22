Cristiano Ronaldo Accepts £16.5m Fine In Tax Fraud Case

Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has accepted a fine and suspended jail term for tax fraud in Spain.

The Portugese star signed a deal to settle a case which will cost him a total of 18.8 million euros (£16.5 million).

The 33-year-old Juventus forward is unlikely to serve any time in jail as the sentence was expected to be within a two-year threshold that can be served on probation as a first offence under Spanish law.