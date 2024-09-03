Donald Trump doesn’t ramble nonsensically in his speeches.
Instead, he does “the weave.”
Well, that’s according to the former president, who told a campaign rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, on Friday:
You know, I do the weave. You know what the weave is? I’ll talk about like nine different things, and they all come back brilliantly together and it’s like, and friends of mine that are, like, English professors, they say, ‘It’s the most brilliant thing I’ve ever seen.’ But the fake news, you know what they say? ‘He rambled.’
Watch the video here:
The mockery came fast.
James Shapiro, a professor of English at Columbia University, told The New York Times: “I read Trump’s comment bragging that ‘I do the weave.’ I take him at his word, as one of the Oxford English Dictionary definitions of ‘weave’ is ‘to pursue a devious course.’”
Trump biographer Tim O’Brien ripped it as “Word Salad” or “The Crazy.”
Other detractors on X, formerly Twitter, weighed in too: