Critics Call Hilarious BS On Donald Trump's New Brag About His Speeches

The former president drew mockery for his boast.
Lee Moran
Reporter, HuffPost

Donald Trump doesn’t ramble nonsensically in his speeches.

Instead, he does “the weave.”

Well, that’s according to the former president, who told a campaign rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, on Friday:

You know, I do the weave. You know what the weave is? I’ll talk about like nine different things, and they all come back brilliantly together and it’s like, and friends of mine that are, like, English professors, they say, ‘It’s the most brilliant thing I’ve ever seen.’ But the fake news, you know what they say? ‘He rambled.’

Watch the video here:

Trump: You know, I do the weave. You know the weave? I weave stories together. Friends of mine that are, like, English professors, they say it's the most brilliant thing I've ever seen

(???) pic.twitter.com/D3tcocJ5qo

— Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 30, 2024

The mockery came fast.

James Shapiro, a professor of English at Columbia University, told The New York Times: “I read Trump’s comment bragging that ‘I do the weave.’ I take him at his word, as one of the Oxford English Dictionary definitions of ‘weave’ is ‘to pursue a devious course.’”

Trump biographer Tim O’Brien ripped it as “Word Salad” or “The Crazy.”

Translation: “I call it ‘The Weave.’ Everyone else calls it ‘Word Salad’ or ‘The Crazy.’” pic.twitter.com/zafiHAvmHj

— Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) August 31, 2024

Other detractors on X, formerly Twitter, weighed in too:

Speaking as a professor of English: Bollocks. https://t.co/lVAOdrjOih

— Dr Stephen Carver (@drstephencarver) September 1, 2024

“The Weave” as in “Weave heard this nonsensical bullshit a million times before”? https://t.co/p8WgXNTBpI

— Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) August 30, 2024

How many English professor friends do you think Trump has? https://t.co/80t5HZvNSC

— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) August 31, 2024

On behalf of English Professors everywhere: no. https://t.co/nyfKl711wR

— Jennifer Mercieca (@jenmercieca) August 31, 2024

BREAKING: Donald Trump says his rambling, incoherent vowel movements are actually a brilliant strategy called “The Weave”

I don’t know what to say anymore. Oh my god. pic.twitter.com/yxJwLRfxmY

— Jim Stewartson, Counterinsurgent 🇺🇸🇺🇦💙🎈 (@jimstewartson) August 30, 2024

“They compare me to the narrator of the Great Gatsby, who many say was the greatest and most reliable narrator in history.” https://t.co/u0kw4XZohD

— Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) August 31, 2024

