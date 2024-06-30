Critics Clown Trump's 'IDIOTIC' Electric Planes Remarks: 'Dumb As A Box Of Rocks'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Donald Trump dropped some confusing remarks about electric planes while criticising Democrats at a rally in Chesapeake, Virginia.

“All they know is electric. They want electric army tanks. They want electric planes. What happens if the sun isn’t shining while you’re up in the air?” asked the Republicans’ presumptive presidential nominee, apparently referring to solar-powered aircraft.

Trump: All they know is electric. They want electric planes. What happens if the sun isn't shining while you're up in the air? pic.twitter.com/jeywjeGcZD — Acyn (@Acyn) June 28, 2024

The comments by the former president, who has previously ranted about possible electrocution from electric boats, inspired mockery from social media users like journalist James Fallows, who served as a speechwriter for President Jimmy Carter.

“OK, we know he is an idiot. But every now and then you have to say, this is GODDAMN IDIOTIC,” Fallows wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Electric planes run ON BATTERIES. His question is like asking, ‘How can you use an iPhone if it’s dark outside.’”

OK, we know he is an idiot. But every now and then you have to say, this is GODDAMN IDIOTIC.



Electric planes run ON BATTERIES. His question is like asking, "How can you use an iPhone if it's dark outside."



Oh, I forgot. I he "aced" his dementia-screening test. https://t.co/0wnm7tICDC — James Fallows (@JamesFallows) June 28, 2024

Looking forward to the New York Times editorial board weighing in on this significant development. https://t.co/V8u8OewyYw — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) June 29, 2024

HE IS SO STUPID https://t.co/nr78G8o35n — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) June 29, 2024

Electricity, a technology that famously does not work in the dark. https://t.co/Qd87LhU1TM — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) June 29, 2024

Unsurprisingly, Trump lacks a grasp of basic science. https://t.co/CtmhqXb2hq — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) June 28, 2024

Trump clearly doesn’t understand how solar energy is stored. He’s unfit. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) June 28, 2024