Critics Clown Trump's 'IDIOTIC' Electric Planes Remarks: 'Dumb As A Box Of Rocks'

Donald Trump dropped some confusing remarks about electric planes while criticising Democrats at a rally in Chesapeake, Virginia.
“All they know is electric. They want electric army tanks. They want electric planes. What happens if the sun isn’t shining while you’re up in the air?” asked the Republicans’ presumptive presidential nominee, apparently referring to solar-powered aircraft.
The comments by the former president, who has previously ranted about possible electrocution from electric boats, inspired mockery from social media users like journalist James Fallows, who served as a speechwriter for President Jimmy Carter.
“OK, we know he is an idiot. But every now and then you have to say, this is GODDAMN IDIOTIC,” Fallows wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
“Electric planes run ON BATTERIES. His question is like asking, ‘How can you use an iPhone if it’s dark outside.’”
Others reacted by calling Trump — a frequent critic of electric vehicles who has opposed Biden’s push for them — “Dumb as a box of rocks,” among other things.
