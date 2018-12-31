Tories Accused Of Channeling Trump Over 'Political Manipulation' Of Migrant Crossings

Conservative ministers have been condemned for “aping Donald Trump” by using the issue of migrants attempting to cross the English Channel for political gain.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid cut short a family Christmas break to return to the UK after declaring a “major incident” on Friday, as 39 migrants in small boats have arrived on the Kent coast since Christmas Day.

Javid will hold talks with Whitehall chiefs, the Border Force and the National Crime Agency on Monday as he prepares to step up action.

He told the Daily Telegraph that many of the factors behind the increase in crossings are “outside of our control”.

Javid added that journeys are being fuelled by instability in the Middle East, organised crime and tighter security at Calais, adding: “Unfortunately there are no easy answers.”

The UK and France have agreed to take joint action to deal with the issue as Javid has come under growing pressure to act, with Labour accusing him of being “slow to respond” and Conservative MP Rehman Chishti telling him to “get a grip”.