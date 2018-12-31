London Fire Brigade says it was called at around 7.45pm to a blaze on Purley Way. No-one has been reported injured.

Some 20 fire engines and 120 firefighters are tackling a fire at a self-storage warehouse in Croydon, south London.

Purley Way update: Twenty fire engines & around 120 firefighters are tackling a self-storage warehouse blaze in #Croydon https://t.co/t0a2c9cUHh pic.twitter.com/jEKrv6bo4X

The brigade said: “Twenty fire engines and around 120 firefighters are tackling a fire at a self-storage warehouse on Purley Way in Croydon.

“There are no reports of any injuries.

“The Brigade was called at 19.47. Fire crews from Croydon and surrounding fire stations are at the scene. The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.”

