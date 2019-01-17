Croydon Hit-And-Run Leaves Man In 'Critical Condition'

A man is fighting for his life following a hit-and-run in Croydon on Wednesday evening.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service just after 7.15pm to Whitehorse Road, in response to reports of a road traffic collision, and officers rushed to the scene along with an air ambulance team.

A car was “found to have been in a collision with a pedestrian, believed to be a male aged in his 30s,” Scotland Yard confirmed.

The man was taken to a south London hospital where he is in a critical condition.

The vehicle involved did not stop at the scene and no arrests have been made, police said, and road closures remain in place.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information should call police on 101, quoting ref 7520/16 Jan.