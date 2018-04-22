Theresa May is facing unrest within the top ranks of the Conservative Party amid reports the Prime Minister will break her promise to take the UK out of the European Union’s customs union.

A Sunday Times report suggested May is preparing to concede defeat on the trading arrangement after the House of Lords voted last week to stay in a customs union - and the prospect of MPs backing the same position in the Commons.

The report suggested that despite the concession, not even leading Brexiteers including Michael Gove and Boris Johnson would quit the Cabinet in protest.

Amid the speculation, Cabinet minister Sajid Javid on Sunday insisted the UK “must leave” the customs union.

He tweeted: “British people gave politicians clear instructions through EU referendum. Includes leaving the Customs Union, an intrinsic part of the EU. Britain must leave CU and be able to negotiate & sign own trade deals.

“Some see the CU as some kind of post-Brexit comfort blanket. But they’re only thinking about the past referendum, not the UK’s future. Let’s look forwards with confidence.”