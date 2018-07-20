The sun is shining (still), another weekend is upon us and you’re about to see five adorable photos and videos starring brilliant animals. What could be better?

1. This two-year-old’s adorable neighbour.

A toddler has made quite the impression on his neighbours’ doggo. After throwing a ball over the fence, the two-year-old was thrilled when the playful pooch caught it and returned it to his side of the fence - cue the start of a very beautiful friendship.