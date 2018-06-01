The four-day week is over and we know you’re a thousand times ready to see some adorable animal pictures. We won’t keep you waiting...

1. The kittens that have captured a #catdad and nation’s heart.

Paris Zarcilla from Hackney Wick came home to one hell of a surprise earlier this week when he found a random cat under his bed with a litter of four newborn kittens. The adorable fur babies have been doing well and Zarcilla has been sharing regular updates on Twitter for those who are heavily invested (basically everyone).

The director says he’s adapted to his role as #catdad well. He told HuffPost UK: “All smiles and meows in this house. [I’m] Discovering a deeper level of cat appreciation and also a hidden well of paternal love. I think I love them. Like actually love them with my heart. I’m going to give them everything they need until they need me no more.”