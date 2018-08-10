This week has been a real zinger for animal news, what with a Labrador photobombing its owners’ wedding vows; the top cat and dog names of 2018 being revealed and (who could forget?) #InternationalCatDay turning Twitter into an endless stream of adorable cat pictures. It was hard to pick our top five moments, but we’ve given it our best shot. The Pomeranian disguised as Paddington. If Bertram the Pomeranian ever loses his position at the New York-based gallery he “works at”, he could 100% act as a stand-in for ‘Paddington 3’. A photo of the dog dressed as the infamous bear went viral earlier this week and we can’t get over the cuteness.

A post shared by Bertram The Pomeranian (@bertiebertthepom) on Aug 4, 2018 at 2:30pm PDT

This cat who brought all the fruit to the yard. With the 8 August being #InternationalCatDay, it would be rude not to feature a fabulous moggy in our round up - and who better than a peach-lovin’ kitty? Twitter user @LydiaCoutre said her parents’ cat loves the fruit so much it gravitates towards them - not to eat them, just to bask in their company. If only our relationship with healthy food was like this...

My parents’ cat inexplicably LOVES peaches, and it’s the most delightful thing. They send regular picture updates to the family group chat of this cat just chilling with the peaches. It’s the most important notification I get to my phone. pic.twitter.com/mPEQaRF8Mv — Lydia Coutré (@LydiaCoutre) August 1, 2018

The cat who fits perfectly in an egg box. Public service announcement: egg boxes are no longer for holding eggs, they are for fluffy kitty paws. Thanks for listening.

v e r y g o o d pic.twitter.com/wT3WxDTHHI — cole (@colepisiak) August 7, 2018

The Dalmation singing a ballad. This dog looks like he’s gate-crashed the Downton Abbey set to perform a rendition of Mariah Carey’s ‘Without You’. So much heart, so much soul. Take it away, Spot.

CRUELLA DEVILLEEEEE



IF SHE DOESNT SCARE YOUUU



NO EVIL THING WILLLLLL pic.twitter.com/oolmha2UbJ — Vincent Adultman (@ThaTrail) August 5, 2018

The doggo who won an award for his bravery. Saving the best and most important until last: this week we were made aware of the bittersweet story of Mojo the police dog who was the first pup on scene after the Manchester Arena terror attack. Sadly, he now has post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) so he’s having to retire - but not before receiving an award for his incredible bravery. Thanks for your service, lovely Mojo.

Mojo was the first Police Dog on the scene after the terrorist attack in Manchester last year. He worked for 11 hours on the day and suffered PTSD as a result. He’s now retiring after receiving an award for his bravery. He’s with handler Phil next @bbc5live pic.twitter.com/TUqwhswnZw — Sam Walker (@WalkerSam) August 5, 2018