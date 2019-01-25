This week we were shocked to hear the tale (or should we say tail) of Lilly the cat who disappeared for a decade. Understandably, her owners assumed they’d never see her again.

But it turns out Lilly was living the high life down the road – just 400 yards away – with a man who believed she was a stray cat.

The mischievous mog was reunited with her original owner after the guy decided he didn’t want her anymore and asked vets to check her microchip. “I was crying my eyes out when I saw her again, I just gave her a big cuddle,” owner Alex Elliott told SWNS.

If that isn’t the most feline thing ever, we don’t know what it is. Anyway, onwards and upwards – here are five cute animals to end the week.

1. Cat Won’t Stop Jumping Over The Floor

Leapfrog the black cat is a little jumpy, to say the least. Every time she crosses the threshold between the kitchen and the rest of the house, she springs over the join in the floor.