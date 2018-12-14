It’s been A Week for British politics. But we don’t need to talk about that. Oh no, forget that blasted mace for a second, we’re here to look at pictures of animals.

As it’s Christmas Jumper Day, we must start with...

1. Festive Penguins

These penguins at London’s Sea Life centre don’t seem too enamoured by Christmas jumpers (not exactly a bucket of fish, is it?), but it was a nice effort by staff nonetheless.