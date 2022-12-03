Life
17 Christmas Pet Gifts Too Cute (Or Tasty!) To Resist Buying For Your Animal

Do they know it's Christmas? Maybe not, but they'll love these purrfect pressies.

When it comes to pet pressies, go cute or go home!
Amazon
Christmas is well and truly on the way, which means you’ve most likely started plotting out what to buy and for whom – but does that list include your pets?

Humour us here ... do they know it’s Christmas? Probably not. But will they like the look of these pressies when they see them under the tree. Absolutely! (That’s if they’ve not already messed with the tree itself. Cough cough, cats).

To make gift buying for pets easier, we’ve rounded up a selection of cute-AF (or mega-tasty) buys that come highly recommended for the animal in your life.

Any of these would make a great pressie for a furry friend and when they’re already thrilled just to have their human home for the holidays, imagine how much they’ll love you after some of these treats!

1
Amazon
This cosy-as-you-like donut bed for dogs or cats
Available in a range of sizes, this super soft donut bed is comfy and warm, and guaranteed to be a hit with any pet.
£35.51 at Amazon
2
Amazon
This bag of pure catnip
Cats go crazy for this stuff, it's like a drug to them, but totally safe! For a chilled out Christmas, you can't go wrong with this.
£6.95 at Amazon
3
Amazon
This super classy Nordic-style doggie jumper
With Christmas Jumper Day coming up, how about treating your pooch to some festive knitwear, too? This design is a good look for a good boy!
£12.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
This flopping fish that'll never run out off wiggle
How wicked is this rechargeable wiggling fish? For cats that love to hunt, this stimulates their hunting instincts to keep them busy for hours.
£9.49 (was £9.89) at Amazon
5
Amazon
This solid yak milk chew
Dogs absolutely love these (or at least, mine does). When your dog gets to the end of their chew and there's only an inch or so left, pop it in the microwave and watch it puff up into a giant edible ball (sounds strange but goes down a treat).
£13.99 (was £15.99) at Amazon
6
Amazon
A stocking full of festive cat toys
This Christmas stocking is the sweetest. Packed full of mice, balls and scrunchy toys, it will keep them busy till next Christmas!
£10.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
This olive wood chew for the stick-lover
These olive wood chew sticks are made from splinter-free wood, a safer alternative if your dog is absolutely stick obsessed.
£9.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
These pair of catty Christmas jumpers
Just think how cute your puss will look sporting one of these trendy knitted numbers?
£14.99 for two at Amazon
9
Amazon
The classic Kong bouncy toy
For dogs who are easily bored, buy them a Kong – thrown it like a ball, but pack it with treats for a little stimulation. Just make sure to pick the right strength and size for your pooch – if in doubt, size up to be safe.
£17.18 (was £22.99) for two at Amazon
10
Amazon
These trio of catnip-laced sardines
These sardines feature an internal crackling noise and are a great gift for cats that love to carry things around in their mouths.
£3.51 (was £3.99) at Amazon
11
Amazon
These delightfully stuffing-free toys
For dogs who tend to rip every toy they get to shreds, these stuffing-free versions are a great buy for you (and your vacuum).
£18.99 (was £21.99) at Amazon
12
Amazon
These robotic swimming fish
When I got these fishies for my own cat, he ended up in a bowl of water with them absolutely soaked, but living his very best life!
£16.90 at Amazon
13
Amazon
This friendly faced brussel sprout toy
How cute is this little sprout? My dog is obsessed with his one (and looks adorable when he carries it around in his mouth).
£7.99 at Amazon
14
Amazon
This three-in-one catnip toy
Forget fidget spinners! Pop this catnip spinner on the wall or floor to give your cats constant access to their favourite calming treat.
£8.99 at Amazon
15
Amazon
This all-natural antler chew
These non-splinter, all-natural antlers are a great source of calcium, phosphorous, manganese, and zinc and are super healthy for you dog's teeth and bones!
£14.99 at Amazon
16
Amazon
This cat tree that's perfect for multi-cat homes
How cute is this four-tiered cat tree that comes complete with multiple scratching posts, sleeping shelves, and lots of balls for patting?
£25.99 at Amazon
17
Amazon
This festive set of dog plushies
This six-piece set of Christmas plushies is sure to go down a treat with any pooch!
£17.99 for six at Amazon
