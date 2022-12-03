17 Christmas Pet Gifts Too Cute (Or Tasty!) To Resist Buying For Your Animal

Amazon When it comes to pet pressies, go cute or go home!

Christmas is well and truly on the way, which means you’ve most likely started plotting out what to buy and for whom – but does that list include your pets?

Humour us here ... do they know it’s Christmas? Probably not. But will they like the look of these pressies when they see them under the tree. Absolutely! (That’s if they’ve not already messed with the tree itself. Cough cough, cats).

To make gift buying for pets easier, we’ve rounded up a selection of cute-AF (or mega-tasty) buys that come highly recommended for the animal in your life.