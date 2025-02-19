Cynthia Erivo To Play Jesus In First Role Since Wicked

Cynthia Erivo at the Baftas over the weekend via Associated Press

Cynthia Erivo is heading back to the stage following her huge success in the movie version of Wicked.

The Oscar nominee is set to play the title role in a new production of Jesus Christ Superstar at the iconic Hollywood Bowl over the summer, marking her first major performance since playing Elphaba in the hit big-screen musical.

Advertisement

A post by the venue on Instagram announced: “The Emmy, Grammy, and Tony winner, and three-time Oscar nominee is cast as Jesus in Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical.”

Reacting to the news, the British star quipped that she was going to be “just a little busy this summer”, adding that she “can’t wait” to get started.

Interestingly, Cynthia already has a connection to Jesus Christ Superstar, as she played the part of Mary Magdalene in an all-female album recording of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical (per What’s On Stage).

Advertisement

Cynthia’s 2025 is already off to a flying start, as she’s currently in the running for the Best Actress prize at the Oscars next month.

Were she to take home the award – for which Demi Moore, Fernanda Torres, Mikey Madison and Karla Sofía Gascon have also been nominated – Cynthia would become the youngest person in history to achieve EGOT status, having already won an Emmy, Grammy and Tony thanks to her role in the musical The Color Purple.

Advertisement

And as if a leading role in Jesus Christ Superstar isn’t enough, Cynthia will reprise the role of Elphaba in the musical sequel Wicked For Good, which will hit cinemas in November.

There’s also her first album of original material, which is expected to drop later in the year.