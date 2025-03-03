Cynthia Erivo's Show-Stopping Oscars Red Carpet Dress Looked Like It Came Straight From Oz

Cynthia Erivo at the 2025 Oscars via Associated Press

As the star of one of this year’s most nominated films at the Oscars, all eyes were on Cynthia Erivo as she arrived at the event on Sunday night.

Fortunately, the Wicked star well and truly turned it out in a show-stopping look which paid homage to her character from the hit movie musical.

As she made her way into the 2025 Academy Awards, the British performer pulled out all the stops in a look that could easily have come straight from Oz.

The structured deep green gown put us in mind of both Elphaba from Wicked and the character’s original big-screen incarnation, the Wicked Witch Of The West from 1939’s The Wizard Of Oz.

A full look at Cynthia Erivo's Oscars ensemble via Associated Press

Since the press tour for Wicked began last year, Cynthia has also become synonymous with her glamorous and elaborate nail art – and the Oscars were certainly no exception.

As well as flecks of green in a nod to Wicked, Cynthia’s digits were adorned with gold in an obvious homage to the Oscars itself.

And the award for best manicure goes to... via Associated Press

But Cynthia wasn’t the only member of the Wicked cast to go all out for the Oscars.

Her co-star and BFF Ariana Grande also delivered one of the night’s stand-out looks while paying homage to her character, and we have to shout out Cynthia’s on-screen sister Marissa Bode for her look, too.

Marissa Bode at the 2025 Oscars via Associated Press

Ariana Grande at the 2025 Oscars via Associated Press

And while many of the men on this year’s Oscars guestlist left us feeling a little let down with their unimaginative looks, we were pleased to see Wicked’s Bowen Yang and Jeff Goldblum thinking a little more out of the box than some of their male peers.

Jeff Goldblum via Associated Press

Bowen Yang via Associated Press

Wicked scored a total of 10 nominations at the 2025 Oscars, including Best Picture and acting nods for both Cynthia and Ariana, who will also perform during the ceremony.