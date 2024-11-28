Cynthia Erivo Has A Surprising Take On 1 Of Wicked's Most Controversial Debates

Cynthia Erivo in Wicked Universal

As the debate rages on about whether Wicked fans should be allowed to sing along with the film when they see it in cinemas, Cynthia Erivo has shared her rather surprising thoughts on the matter.

The British actor was a guest on NBC’s coverage of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade on Thursday morning, where anchor Hoda Kotb pointed out there are a “lot of people singing in the theatre” during screenings of the movie musical.

“Good!” Cynthia responded. “I’m OK with it! We spent this long singing it ourselves, it’s time for everyone else to join in. It’s wonderful!”

Since Wicked was released on both sides of the Atlantic last week, there have already been plenty of column inches dedicated to whether or not cinema-goers should be allowed to join in with Cynthia and co-star Ariana Grande from their seats.

In fact, some venues are even going as far as organising separate sing-a-long screenings of Wicked for those who can’t just leave it to the professionals, although most of these aren’t scheduled until next month.

The much-anticipated movie adaptation of Wicked has received mostly positive reviews from critics, with both Cynthia and Ariana at the centre of awards buzz.

Wicked also features Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey, Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, Hollywood legend Jeff Goldblum and Broadway star Ethan Slater among its main cast.