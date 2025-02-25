Cynthia Erivo And Ariana Grande Have Big Plans For Their First Live Wicked Performance

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande at the 2024 Met Gala via Associated Press

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande have revealed they are planning a very special performance at the Oscars this weekend.

Despite singing together live on set, the Wicked co-stars have not actually performed any numbers from the movie musical together since it became a box office hit last year.

However, that’s all about to change, with the pair set to take to the stage for a one-off performance during Sunday night’s Academy Awards ceremony.

Although the Oscars will be Cynthia and Ariana’s first public performance of music from Wicked, the pair previously sang together at last year’s Met Gala.

During the event, they covered Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey’s iconic duet When You Believe for the A-list guests in attendance during Ariana’s set.

Both Cynthia and Ariana are in the running for Oscars at this year’s ceremony, marking the former’s third nomination overall and the latter’s first.

Last month, it was revealed that, in a change from usual proceedings, this year’s Oscars would not feature performances from the musicians nominated in the Best Original Song category.

Instead, pre-recorded segments would focus on the songwriters behind each of the nominated songs.

“We will celebrate their artistry through personal reflections from the teams who bring these songs to life,” the Academy said.

“All of this, and more, will uncover the stories and inspiration behind this year’s nominees.”

Interestingly, Blackpink singer Lisa, Brit Award winner Raye and chart-topping rapper Doja Cat – who recently collaborated on the hit song Born Again – will also be performing during the ceremony for what’s being described as a “showstopping celebration of cinema”.

Former Oscar nominee Queen Latifah will also be performing during the ceremony, which is set to be hosted by US comedian Conan O’Brien.

Emilia Pérez is leading the way at this year’s Oscars with 13 nominations, ahead of Wicked and The Brutalist’s 10 each.