Cynthia Erivo Just Landed Yet Another Major Gig Following Wicked's Success

Cynthia Erivo at the Baftas last week via Associated Press

Cynthia Erivo has another impressive accolade to add to her CV.

The Wicked star is heading into next month’s Oscars as a third-time nominee thanks to her acclaimed performance as Elphaba in the hit movie musical, and it was revealed earlier this week that she’ll be playing Jesus in a new production of Jesus Christ Superstar over the summer.

Since then, it’s also been announced that the Tony winner will be hosting the theatre awards later this year, taking over from last year’s host, fellow musical theatre performer Ariana DeBose.

“I am so proud and excited to take on this glorious honour,” Cynthia enthused. “I am looking forward to ushering the theatre community at large through a night that celebrates the wonderful performances we have witnessed throughout the year.”

She added: “I hope I can rise to the occasion.”

Cynthia won a Tony (as well as an Emmy and a Grammy) back in 2016, for her leading performance in a Broadway production of the musical The Color Purple.

If she does take home the Best Actress award at the Oscars – for which Mikey Madison, Demi Moore, Fernanda Torres and Karla Sofía Gascón have also been nominated – the British star will become the youngest person in history to achieve EGOT status.

As if a leading musical role and a massive awards show hosting gig aren’t enough, Cynthia is gearing up for the release of her debut solo album later this year.

She will also reprise her role as Elphaba in the sequel Wicked For Good, which is slated for release in November.