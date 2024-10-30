'I Probably Should Have Called My Friends': Cynthia Erivo Reflects On Comments About 'Degrading' Wicked Fan Edits

Cynthia Erivo via Associated Press

Cynthia Erivo has admitted she feels a little differently about those Wicked fan edits now she’s had time to reflect.

The Oscar nominee is currently gearing up for the release of her new movie musical Wicked, in which she stars as the lead, Elphaba.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, she and co-star Ariana Grande recreated the original production’s poster to promote their film, although some fans felt the likeness could have been a bit more spot on, and began sharing modified versions which obscured Cynthia’s eyes and moved Ariana’s hand so more of her face was hidden.

By way of response, Cynthia wrote on Instagram that these edits were “degrading”, “awful” and “the wildest, most offensive thing I have seen”.

Cynthia Erivo reacts to viral fan edit of the ‘WICKED’ poster via Instagram:



“This is the wildest, most offensive thing I have seen, equal to that awful Ai of us fighting, equal to people posing the question "is your ***** green" (...) It degrades me It degrades us The original… pic.twitter.com/aeBf8me4Ko — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 16, 2024

Asked about her statement by Entertainment Tonight, the British performer said she’d had a “human moment” when she took to Instagram about the fan edits.

Advertisement

“It wasn’t necessarily a clap back,” she explained. “I think I’m really protective of the role, and I’m passionate about it, and I know the fans are passionate about it, and I think for me it was just like a human moment of wanting to protect little Elphaba,” she said.

Cynthia added: “I probably should have called my friends, but it’s fine.”

Cynthia Erivo says the first time she got to watch 'Wicked' with Ariana Grande was during their ‘emotional’ and ‘very sweet’ screening of the film with the Kardashians. 💚🩷 pic.twitter.com/qfK9FWYBw5 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) October 29, 2024

The Emmy, Grammy and Tony recipient previously told her Instagram followers that she was as upset by the edited poster as she was a fake clip of herself and Ariana in character as Elphaba and Glinda, which used AI to make it appear as though they were fighting.

“None of this is funny. None of it is cute. It degrades me. It degrades us,” she claimed.